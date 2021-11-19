Local
HomeLocal

13-Year-Old Girl Shot & Killed In West Baltimore

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Baltimore Police are looking for the gunman behind a shooting that left a 13-year-old girl dead Thursday night.

It happened on the 1300 block of North Stricker Street just after 7 p.m.. When officers arrived, they found the 13-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Source: WBAL-TV

See Also: Baltimore City Marks 300 Homicides For The 7th Consecutive Year

See Also: 69-Year-Old Woman Found Dead Inside Southern Baptist Church In East Baltimore

13-Year-Old Girl Shot & Killed In West Baltimore  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty In Kenosha Murder…

A verdict has been reached in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial, finding the accused teen of being not guilty in…
01.02.84

2 Men Convicted of Killing Malcolm X Will…

Two of the three men convicted of killing one of the most influential Black leaders and civil rights activist in…
01.01.70

Poll Shows Decline In Black Lives Matter Support.…

A new national poll shows that only 44 percent of Americans support the Black Lives Matter movement—a steep decline from…
11.26.82

Woman Arrested & Charged With Manslaughter After Victim…

47-year-old Lisa Fernandez appeared before a judge Wednesday (November 17) and was given a $40,000 bond.
01.01.70

What HBCUs Can Learn From Howard University’s Student…

It's time to hold Howard and other HBCUs accountable to serving their students to the best of their ability while…
01.01.70

Howard Student Protest Finally Ends After Reaching Tentative…

Frank Tramble, Vice President & Chief Communications at Howard University, told 7News in a statement that the university had reached…
08.28.81

Never Scared: Rev. Jesse Jackson Pulled Up To…

Rev. Jesse Jackson was with all the smoke for attorney Kevin Gough during the latest proceedings in Ahmaud Arbery's murder…
07.29.81

Violence Against Black Women Is A Disturbing And…

Violence against black women is a growing epidemic, with spikes happening all over the country. Black women are constantly in…
01.01.70

Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman…

The congregation at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church in Tennessee came face-to-face with a gun-wielding robber during a recent Sunday…
11.12.76

MAGA Muff Convicted Of Threatening To Kill Democrats…

37-year-old Trump stump Brendan Hunt was arrested and convicted of posting a series of messages to social media that included…
03.23.76
Close