Sy’Rai Smith Thought Her Mom, Brandy, Was ‘Embarrassed’ Of Her Weight

Brandy's daughter Sy'Rai Smith visited "The Real" where she opened up about her weight loss journey and insecurities over what her mom thought about her size.

Brandy Norwood's Debut Performance In Broadway's "Chicago" - After Party

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

Brandy’s daughter, Sy’Rai Smith, made an appearance on “The Real” last week where she opened up about her weight-loss journey and health issues while leaving viewers with a body-positive message that was full of encouragement.

“I had a lot of health issues when I was at the size that I was,” Sy’Rai told show hosts Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Bailon. “So, I changed my mindset, changed my mentality, and I knew that being in the body I was in, I knew my life wasn’t going to be as long. I had so many issues with my health and I just knew living my purpose, I wouldn’t be able to live in that body if I wanted to fulfill anything going forward in my life.”

She continued, “I wanted to change because of my health at first, but then, obviously, with health and changing your lifestyle, weight loss kind of comes.”

The 19-year-old then said that she often had insecurities when comparing herself to her superstar mother, Brandy, and that those insecurities made her feel as if her mom was embarrassed by her weight. She explained, “Sometimes I would feel a little sad or I would feel like she was embarrassed of me,” but then reassured viewers that her mother has always been encouraging of her, regardless of her size.

“These are all just insecurities in my head,” she explained. “She was never like that. She always was supportive. She always knew that I was beautiful. She supported me whether I wanted to lose a lot of weight or not. She always told me that I was beautiful. Always.”

She continued, “She never felt any of those things that I felt that she felt. I just always kind of felt like the odd one out. My whole family is in the spotlight. I just was the odd one out. And now, coming from that to this, and realizing it was never that. They still loved me whether I was one weight or another.”

Check out the interview below.

After the interview aired on Friday, Brandy took to Instagram to share a touching message of support and praise for her teen daughter. “What an amazing human being♥,” she captioned the picture of her daughter from the interview. “I love your spirit and your smile. So brave to walk in your purpose and shine in your truth all up on @therealdaytime Your smile ♥ …. @syraismith #inspire.”

Brandy Says Her Daughter Sy’rai Saved Her From Suicide

Brandy’s Daughter Sy’rai: “I Wanted To Lose Weight For Myself” [VIDEO]

Sy'Rai Smith Thought Her Mom, Brandy, Was 'Embarrassed' Of Her Weight

