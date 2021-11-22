Local
Juvenile Shot Outside A Shopping Center In Middle River

The condition of a juvenile remains unknown Monday after they were shot Sunday outside of a shopping center in Middle River.

According to Baltimore County Police, the victim was shot at around 4:15 p.m. on the 2100 block of Eastern Boulevard, outside of the Geresbeck’s Food Market.

They were taken to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound.

