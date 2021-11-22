3 Dead, Several Hurt Including Children After East Baltimore Fire

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Three people are dead and 6 hurt, including children, after a row home fire in East Baltimore.

Flames broke out just after 3 a.m. Monday on the 1500 block of North Patterson Park Avenue.

Six people were hurt, 5 children and 1 adult. City fire officials said the children were at the home for a sleepover.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

Source: CBS Baltimore

