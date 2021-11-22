Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Wendy Williams Allegedly Is Confined To A Wheelchair & Is Showing Early Signs Of Dementia [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

With Gary away for a bit, we had the equally hilarious Toine360 step in to deliver some celebrity gossip in our special “tea party” segment on the show.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

As Wendy Williams remains on sick leave from the current season of her hit daytime talk show, it unfortunately looks like those health conditions are proving to be worse than many would’ve guessed. In RHOA drama, returning cast member Shereé Whitfield may be stirring up some relationship drama that may not be a good look for both the show and her personal life. Plus, there’s also updates on Danieigh and the tragic loss of Young Dolph, so get the tea while it’s hot!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Join us as we welcome Antoine Edwards to the “tea party” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Wendy Williams Allegedly Is Confined To A Wheelchair & Is Showing Early Signs Of Dementia [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Teen Uses Make-A-Wish Opportunity To Feed The Homeless…

After being diagnosed with a life-altering illness, 13-year-old Adeola "Abraham" Olagbegi used his Make-A-Wish opportunity to feed the homeless in…
01.01.70

Aurora, Colorado To Pay Elijah McClain’s Family $15…

Large police settlements cannot replace the loss of loved ones and often do little to deter police behavior. A report from Five Thiry-Eight and…
01.01.70

Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty In Kenosha Murder…

A verdict has been reached in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial, finding the accused teen of being not guilty in…
01.02.84

2 Men Convicted of Killing Malcolm X Will…

Two of the three men convicted of killing one of the most influential Black leaders and civil rights activist in…
01.01.70

Poll Shows Decline In Black Lives Matter Support.…

A new national poll shows that only 44 percent of Americans support the Black Lives Matter movement—a steep decline from…
11.26.82

Woman Arrested & Charged With Manslaughter After Victim…

47-year-old Lisa Fernandez appeared before a judge Wednesday (November 17) and was given a $40,000 bond.
01.01.70

What HBCUs Can Learn From Howard University’s Student…

It's time to hold Howard and other HBCUs accountable to serving their students to the best of their ability while…
01.01.70

Howard Student Protest Finally Ends After Reaching Tentative…

Frank Tramble, Vice President & Chief Communications at Howard University, told 7News in a statement that the university had reached…
08.28.81

Never Scared: Rev. Jesse Jackson Pulled Up To…

Rev. Jesse Jackson was with all the smoke for attorney Kevin Gough during the latest proceedings in Ahmaud Arbery's murder…
07.29.81

Violence Against Black Women Is A Disturbing And…

Violence against black women is a growing epidemic, with spikes happening all over the country. Black women are constantly in…
01.01.70
Close