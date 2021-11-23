Local
Man Shot Near Coppin State University

Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

Baltimore Police are looking for the gunman behind a West Baltimore shooting.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on Monday. Officers responded to the 1900 block of Braddish Ave to look into a discharging. While there, they found a 29-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police found that he was sitting in a parked car when he was shot.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation due to the victim’s injuries. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

