Gov. Larry Hogan Announces $10K In Uber Credits For The Holidays

The holidays just got a lot safer thanks to Governor Larry Hogan! He announced on Tuesday $10,000 in ride share credits to eliminate drunk drivers from being on their roads for the holiday season and provide sober rides home during the holiday season. This gives Maryland residents $10 each and the credits will be available today at 4 p.m. until January 1st or while supplies last.

CBS Baltimore reports,

To redeem a credit, open the Uber app, choose Wallet from the menu on the top left corner, and scroll to the Promo Codes section. Marylanders can use the code “MAKEAPLAN2021” and $10 will be applied to their account.

Each rider is limited to two $10 credits during the campaign. For more information, visit Uber.com/Safety.

