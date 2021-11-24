Local
HomeLocal

Gov. Larry Hogan Announces $10K In Uber Credits For The Holidays

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Uber Driverless Car

Source: youtube / Youtube.com

The holidays just got a lot safer thanks to Governor Larry Hogan! He announced on Tuesday $10,000 in ride share credits to eliminate drunk drivers from being on their roads for the holiday season and provide sober rides home during the holiday season. This gives Maryland residents $10 each and the credits will be available today at 4 p.m. until January 1st or while supplies last.

CBS Baltimore reports,

To redeem a credit, open the Uber app, choose Wallet from the menu on the top left corner, and scroll to the Promo Codes section. Marylanders can use the code “MAKEAPLAN2021” and $10 will be applied to their account.

Each rider is limited to two $10 credits during the campaign. For more information, visit Uber.com/Safety.

Gov. Larry Hogan Announces $10K In Uber Credits For The Holidays  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of…

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial has officially concluded today with Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. each…
02.14.88

Goofy Defense Attorney Uses “Runaway Slave” Imagery To…

The defense attorney for George McMichael, one of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery on February 23rd, 2020…
09.24.87

Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s six daughters, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York, home Monday, as reported…
01.01.70

Correcting An ‘Abomination Of Justice’, The Groveland Four…

Occurring six years before the murder of 14-year-old Emmet Till in Mississippi, the men were accused of kidnapping and raping…
01.01.70

Local Wisconsin Rapper Main Suspect In Christmas Parade…

With emotions still running high out of Wisconsin following the viral verdict in Kenosha, one local rapper brought the morale…
01.01.70

Teen Uses Make-A-Wish Opportunity To Feed The Homeless…

After being diagnosed with a life-altering illness, 13-year-old Adeola "Abraham" Olagbegi used his Make-A-Wish opportunity to feed the homeless in…
01.01.70

Aurora, Colorado To Pay Elijah McClain’s Family $15…

Large police settlements cannot replace the loss of loved ones and often do little to deter police behavior. A report from Five Thiry-Eight and…
01.01.70

Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty In Kenosha Murder…

A verdict has been reached in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial, finding the accused teen of being not guilty in…
01.02.84

2 Men Convicted of Killing Malcolm X Will…

Two of the three men convicted of killing one of the most influential Black leaders and civil rights activist in…
01.01.70

Poll Shows Decline In Black Lives Matter Support.…

A new national poll shows that only 44 percent of Americans support the Black Lives Matter movement—a steep decline from…
11.26.82
Close