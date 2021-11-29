Gary’s Tea: Is Serena & Venus Williams’ Dad, Richard Williams Facing Homelessness?! [WATCH]

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Gary makes his grand return this week in delivering the tea with some head-turning headlines, including the surprising possibility of homelessness for Serena and Venus Williams’ dad, Richard Williams, following the premiere week of their new Will Smith-led biopic, King Richard.

Another interesting trend that made it into “Gary’s Tea” for today is the sudden change of heart for a handful of high-profile cheaters, including Stevie J’s public plea to win back Faith Evans, Kanye West sending out a “Thanksgiving prayer” in hopes of repairing his relationship with Kim Kardashian West — move over, Pete Davidson! — Alexander “A.E.” Edwards fighting for forgiveness from Amber Rose and Safaree letting it be known loud and clear that he wants to get back on Erica Mena’s good side. Hey, the holidays will definitely do it to you!

Get today’s serving of “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

