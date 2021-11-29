Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Front Page News: New COVID-19 Strain, Omicron Variant Prompts Travel Ban [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

It’s nothing like a good “Front Page News” report from Eva to start the week off with, and this one is filled with all you need to know about the new COVID-19 Omicron variant, upcoming high-profile trials and the unfortunate loss of famed designer Virgil Abloh to cancer amongst other news.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Following Eva’s update on the sex-trafficking trial for socialite and former Jeffrey Epstein affiliate Ghislaine Maxwell, in addition to the murder trial for ex-cop Kim Potter who fatally shot 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright, Rock-T steps in for a college football breakdown that was so on-point it could literally be compared to a preacher speaking to the choir. Bless up!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Treat yourself to some “Front Page News” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Front Page News: New COVID-19 Strain, Omicron Variant Prompts Travel Ban [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of…

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial has officially concluded today with Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. each…
02.14.88

Goofy Defense Attorney Uses “Runaway Slave” Imagery To…

The defense attorney for George McMichael, one of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery on February 23rd, 2020…
09.24.87

Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s six daughters, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York, home Monday, as reported…
01.01.70

Correcting An ‘Abomination Of Justice’, The Groveland Four…

Occurring six years before the murder of 14-year-old Emmet Till in Mississippi, the men were accused of kidnapping and raping…
01.01.70

Local Wisconsin Rapper Main Suspect In Christmas Parade…

With emotions still running high out of Wisconsin following the viral verdict in Kenosha, one local rapper brought the morale…
01.01.70

Teen Uses Make-A-Wish Opportunity To Feed The Homeless…

After being diagnosed with a life-altering illness, 13-year-old Adeola "Abraham" Olagbegi used his Make-A-Wish opportunity to feed the homeless in…
01.01.70

Aurora, Colorado To Pay Elijah McClain’s Family $15…

Large police settlements cannot replace the loss of loved ones and often do little to deter police behavior. A report from Five Thiry-Eight and…
01.01.70

Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty In Kenosha Murder…

A verdict has been reached in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial, finding the accused teen of being not guilty in…
01.02.84

2 Men Convicted of Killing Malcolm X Will…

Two of the three men convicted of killing one of the most influential Black leaders and civil rights activist in…
01.01.70

Poll Shows Decline In Black Lives Matter Support.…

A new national poll shows that only 44 percent of Americans support the Black Lives Matter movement—a steep decline from…
11.26.82
Close