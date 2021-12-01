Local
Baltimore Mayor To Use $35 Million Of Federal Money To Expand Broadband Citywide

Fibre optic broadband

Source: John Lamb / Getty

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will spend $35 million in American Rescue Plan funding on increasing access to broadband in the city.

“A first round of $6 million will go to address immediate internet and digital access needs,” Scott said.

The initial $6 million will be spent on expanding city fiber to 23 Baltimore recreation centers, installing 100 public Wi-Fi hotspots in 10 west Baltimore neighborhoods and hiring a digital equity coordinator.

“This is just the beginning. We have to prepare Baltimore for the future and ensure that all of our residents, each and every one of them, have the ability to participate in today’s digital world,” Scott said.

The city will share more information about where it will spend the rest of the $35 million in early 2022. Scott said the city’s long-term goal is to close the digital divide by 2030.

Source: WBAL-TV

Baltimore Mayor To Use $35 Million Of Federal Money To Expand Broadband Citywide  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

