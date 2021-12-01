HBCU U-KNOW Spotlight: Actor Jovan Adepo From Bowie State University [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
We always make sure to show love to the many historically Black colleges and universities out there, and for today’s “HBCU U-KNOW” spotlight Rock-T gives a special shoutout to Bowie State University alumni and budding actor Jovan Adepo.

With roles in impactful projects like When They See Us, The Violent Heart and Fences alongside the legend Denzel Washington amongst many other roles, Adepo is on track to becoming a Hollywood icon in his own right. It just so happens that he’s also a proud graduate of Bowie State, earning his Bachelor Degree in Political Science and Philosophy.

To hear more on the illustrious acting career so far of HBCU grad Jovan Adepo, peep Rock-T’s “HBCU U-KNOW” spotlight below — major props to Bowie State University:

 

