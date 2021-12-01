Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Mary J. Blige Looked Stunning As She Dropped Gems On ‘Tamron Hall Show’: ‘I Feel Amazing’

Mary J. Blige looked stunning as she visited the "Tamron Hall Show" and opened up about feeling amazing and accepting herself as is.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Ghost Season 2 Premiere

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Mary J. Blige visited the Tamron Hall Show earlier this week where she dropped major gems about looking and feeling amazing.

Donning an all-black look including a black blazer, black turtleneck, and a pop of color with dangly earrings and red pointy nails, the singer opened up to show host, Tamron Hall, about accepting herself as she is. “I’m sure, I’m not cocky, I’m not arrogant. But I’ve earned the right to say some things. I’ve earned the right to say, I feel amazing,” she told Tamron. The show’s host then asked the entertainer if she’s able to be herself now in the space of creating a new album, to which Mary replied, “One hundred percent.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

She continued, “The reason why I say I feel amazing is not because everyday is a great day and I always wake up feeling and looking like this [with] hair and makeup. It’s because when I wake up with no hair and makeup, I’m accepting that chick that goes to the bathroom.”

Check out the quick video as posted by her hairstylist, Tym Wallace, below.

And not only is Mary J. feeling and looking amazing, but she also has two new singles, “Amazing” and “Hello Gorgeous” dropping this Friday! Taking to Instagram, the Power Book II actress shared the news, posting both singles’ cover art along with a caption teasing Friday’s drop. “Double Singles, Double the Heat,” she captioned the posts. “Amazing x Good Morning Gorgeous both coming 12/3. Pre-save today!”

Here’s the “Amazing” photo where Mary indeed looks AMAZING as she rocked an all-gold look including a fur jacket, lingerie, gold hoop earrings, dramatic necklaces and her blonde locks in tight curls pulled to one side of her face.

And here’s the art for “Hello Gorgeous”, where Mary rocked a sexy black cut-out top and rocked her signature blonde locks in tight curls.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Don’t miss… 

5 Times Mary J. Blige Did It For The Culture

Mary J. Blige Sets Instagram Ablaze In Chanel Outfit

Mary J. Blige Looked Stunning As She Dropped Gems On ‘Tamron Hall Show’: ‘I Feel Amazing’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Mary J Blige

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Kentucky Journalist Becomes 3rd Black Woman In A…

After 2020 saw a second consecutive Black beauty crowned as Miss USA with Mississippi's own Asya Branch, it's now happening…
09.11.93

All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of…

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial has officially concluded today with Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. each…
02.14.88

Goofy Defense Attorney Uses “Runaway Slave” Imagery To…

The defense attorney for George McMichael, one of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery on February 23rd, 2020…
09.24.87

Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s six daughters, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York, home Monday, as reported…
01.01.70

Correcting An ‘Abomination Of Justice’, The Groveland Four…

Occurring six years before the murder of 14-year-old Emmet Till in Mississippi, the men were accused of kidnapping and raping…
01.01.70

Local Wisconsin Rapper Main Suspect In Christmas Parade…

With emotions still running high out of Wisconsin following the viral verdict in Kenosha, one local rapper brought the morale…
01.01.70

Teen Uses Make-A-Wish Opportunity To Feed The Homeless…

After being diagnosed with a life-altering illness, 13-year-old Adeola "Abraham" Olagbegi used his Make-A-Wish opportunity to feed the homeless in…
01.01.70

Aurora, Colorado To Pay Elijah McClain’s Family $15…

Large police settlements cannot replace the loss of loved ones and often do little to deter police behavior. A report from Five Thiry-Eight and…
01.01.70

Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty In Kenosha Murder…

A verdict has been reached in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial, finding the accused teen of being not guilty in…
01.02.84

2 Men Convicted of Killing Malcolm X Will…

Two of the three men convicted of killing one of the most influential Black leaders and civil rights activist in…
01.01.70
Close