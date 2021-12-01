Celebrity News
Wendy Williams Spotted Leaving A Wellness Center In Miami, Says She’s ‘Doing Fabulous’

Wendy Williams was spotted leaving a wellness center in Miami this afternoon where she reassured fans that she's "doing fabulous" amid her ongoing health scare.

2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards

Source: Manny Carabel / Getty

Earlier today, Wendy Williams was spotted leaving a wellness center in Miami amid rumors of her popular daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, being canceled due to her health.

The video, which circulated on social media this afternoon, showed the talk show host in a red Versace robe existing the center along with her team and son Kevin Jr. by her side. When asked how she’s doing, the 57-year-old TV personality replied, “Wendy is doing fabulous!” And as she got into the back seat of her black SVU, she told fans that there’s “lots more Wendy stuff” coming our way before shutting the car door.

Last week, there were reports circulating that the talk show host’s health was taking a turn for the worst, so much so that her production company was in the process of looking for a replacement host for her hit talk show. A source told Radar Online, “the fill-in hosts were just supposed to keep the show’s lights on until Wendy was well enough to return. It was assumed that without Wendy, the audience would not watch, but that has not been the case.”

With many celebrity guest hosts vying for a chance at a permanent seat in the purple chair, Sherri Shepherd seems to be the host that’s in the top running, as her guest host appearance drew huge success for the TV show. The source continued, “when Sherri Shepherd took over she not only retained all of Wendy’s fans but also brought in a whole new audience too.”

Although there are no official reports on the future of The Wendy Williams Show at the moment, we’re happy to see that Wendy is doing well and in good spirits despite her health scare.

Wendy Williams Spotted Leaving A Wellness Center In Miami, Says She’s ‘Doing Fabulous’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

