Issa Rae Stuns On The Debut Cover Of Edition By Modern Luxury’s Art Issue

The actress, producer, writer, and director looked absolutely gorgeous on the debut cover of Edition by Modern Luxury, posing fiercely in an artistic Louis Vuitton coat dress.

Issa Rae covers Edition By Modern Luxury Magazine

Source: JD Barnes / JD Barnes

Issa Rae’s beauty is relentless, and we will never get enough of it. The actress, producer, writer, and director looked absolutely gorgeous on the debut cover of Edition by Modern Luxury, posing fiercely in an artistic Louis Vuitton coat dress.

It’s hard to not stare at this beautiful cover because every little detail draws you in. From Issa’s hairdo, to her makeup, gold hoop earrings, and the designer garment she’s sporting, everything is perfect. Edition by Modern Luxury Magazine represents luxury, equity, and expression. And who better to grace their debut cover than a woman who exemplifies all three of these things?

Inside the issue, Issa admits that she has a lot going on in her world right now. Between working on a plethora of projects, films, etc., she is in search of a much-needed balance. She stated, “I am trying to figure out how to make it work and to still be productive and to still be able to have ‘me’ time.” She went on to discuss future work plans, her love for LA, and more.

Issa’s fashion for this issue was voguish to say the least. Styled by Jason Rembert, she struck model-like poses in couture threads by Louis Vuitton, Alexander McQueen, Dries Van Noten, and Gucci, just to name a few.

To read the interview, click here.

Edition, created in partnership with Roc Nation and Modern Luxury Media, aims to inspire and celebrate the most influential content creators and talent across a variety of disciplines.

