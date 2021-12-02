Celebrity News
Suspect Arrested In Murder Of 'Black Godfather' Clarence Avant's Wife

Police have yet to release the name of the man taken into custody

Authorities have detained an individual in relation to the shooting death of Jacqueline Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry icon Clarence Avant.

|| RELATED: Jacqueline Avant, Wife Of ‘Black Godfather’ Clarence Avant, Shot & Killed In Home Robbery ||

|| RELATED: Reginald Hudlin’s ‘The Black Godfather’ Tells The Story Of Clarence Avant ||

Police have yet to identify the suspect by name and have not commented on a possible motive for the deadly attack. However on Wednesday (Dec 2) Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said the horrific slaying was likely not ‘random.’

According to TMZ, the Avants were at their Trousdale Estates home in Beverly Hills when a group of people broke into the home and one opened fire, hitting Jacqueline. She was rushed to the hospital where she tragically passed away.
Clarence was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in October and was the subject of a Netflix documentary in 2019 titled The Black Godfather, highlighting his influence in pop culture and Black music.
Jacqueline was the President of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group that focused on child care as well as a member of the Board of Directors of UCLA’s International Student Center.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Avant family during this difficult time

