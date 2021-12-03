Celebrity News
Mary J. Blige Drops Two New Singles & Announces New Album ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ [WATCH]

2019 ESSENCE Festival - Day 2 - Performances

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

The blonde thigh-high boot R&B queen is back and she’s bringing double heat.

Mary J. Blige released two new singles “Amazing” featuring DJ Khaled and “Good Morning Gorgeous”.  In addition to the latest singles, she dropped a video for “Good Morning Gorgeous” and announced her 15th studio album is set to release on released on February 11, 2022, two days before she performs during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in California.

This is her come-back album since  Strength of a Woman from 2017. “Working on this new album has been so much fun,” Blige stated in a press release. “I’m excited for my fans to hear these first two songs to give them a taste of what’s to come. I’m grateful to all my collaborators and partners who have walked with me through this process and even more grateful to my fans who I hope have a blast with this new music.”

Check out the latest singles below.

  

Close