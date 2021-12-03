Man Killed In Northwest Baltimore Thursday Night

Baltimore Police are searching for the gunman behind an overnight shooting in Northwest Baltimore.
Officers were called to Reisterstown Road near Ulman Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. for a shooting.
When they got there, they found an unidentified man shot in the upper body. He was taken to a hospital, but he did not survive.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. To remain anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
