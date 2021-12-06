Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Gangsta Boo Is Unapologetic About Her Comments On Bizzy Bone’s Mental Health

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

The recent Verzuz battle between Three Six Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony got heated after a brief scuffle occurred after an exchange of words between Bizzy Bone and Juicy J. As the scuffle was happening, Gangsta Boo threw jabs but not with her fists. She got on the mic and hurled an insult towards Bizzy Bone geared towards his mental health.

“Bizzy Bone, you’re a hater!” she screamed. “You must’ve ain’t take your pills. You weirdo a** n****!”

Her comments didn’t sit well with some folks who spoke their mind via Twitter.  People pointed out that her making comments about his mental health considering he has a history of trauma was insensitive and uncalled for. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Gangsta Boo is really gross as f*** for saying all that s***,” one person tweeted. “Bizzy has been very transparent about the s*** he endured as a child and it’s fucked up that she would throw it back in his face like this. She need her a** whooped.”

Gangsta Boo had no problem responding once she saw she was the topic of conversation.

“B**** please,” she replied. “We all have a sad story. Cry me a river.”

Someone else said she had the right to feel some type of way but her comments were still out of line.

“Bizzy Bone has some trauma I had no idea about until I did some digging. He shouldn’t have thrown a water bottle at Gangsta Boo, Juicy J is a stand-up dude for coming to her defense, Gangsta Boo could have kept that comment about Bizzy taking pills.” 

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

The Memphis native was still unapologetic and after Bizzy Bone threw the bottle, she was more upset about her possibly losing money.

“His trauma was the last thing on my mind,” she said. “Still is. I was thinking about the show being stopped over him being emo. My bad. I’m in my bag. Not feelings.”

When someone else echoed the same points saying that Bizzy Bone has an abuse history that shouldn’t be used as an insult, she continued to clap back.

“So was I!” she tweeted. “That’s how we talk in MEMPHIS!! IM NOT STOPPING HOW I SPEAK FOR THE WEAK! DONT THROW ROCKS FROM A GLASS HOUSE. TTYL.”

Despite the brief pushing match, the show went on that night and Bizzy Bone and Juicy J made peace.

 

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

SEE ALSO: 

Hot Spot: Here’s What Went Down Last Night Between Bone Thugs-N-Harmony & Three 6 Mafia At Verzuz

Issa Fight: Bizzy Bone And Juicy J Throw Hands At Verzuz [Watch]

Gangsta Boo Is Unapologetic About Her Comments On Bizzy Bone’s Mental Health  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Gangsta Boo

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

The canned workers were then informed that they could expect a message from human resources detailing severance and benefits.
01.01.70

Black Men In Denver Are Committing Suicide At…

Since 2013, suicide amongst Black men in Colorado has nearly doubled from 10.2 suicides per 100,000 people to 20.2 suicides…
01.01.70

KK-Karen Claims She’s ‘Being Terrorized’ By Black People…

If the privileged, entitled and often dangerous white women we not-so-affectionately call “Karens” have nothing else, they have the nerve.…
01.01.70

Kentucky Journalist Becomes 3rd Black Woman In A…

After 2020 saw a second consecutive Black beauty crowned as Miss USA with Mississippi's own Asya Branch, it's now happening…
09.11.93

All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of…

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial has officially concluded today with Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. each…
02.14.88

Goofy Defense Attorney Uses “Runaway Slave” Imagery To…

The defense attorney for George McMichael, one of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery on February 23rd, 2020…
09.24.87

Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s six daughters, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York, home Monday, as reported…
01.01.70

Correcting An ‘Abomination Of Justice’, The Groveland Four…

Occurring six years before the murder of 14-year-old Emmet Till in Mississippi, the men were accused of kidnapping and raping…
01.01.70

Local Wisconsin Rapper Main Suspect In Christmas Parade…

With emotions still running high out of Wisconsin following the viral verdict in Kenosha, one local rapper brought the morale…
01.01.70

Teen Uses Make-A-Wish Opportunity To Feed The Homeless…

After being diagnosed with a life-altering illness, 13-year-old Adeola "Abraham" Olagbegi used his Make-A-Wish opportunity to feed the homeless in…
01.01.70
Close