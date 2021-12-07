Local
HomeLocal

Man Accused Of Killing An East Baltimore Church Volunteer Will Plead Not Criminally Responsible

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Manzie Smith

Source: Baltimore Police Department / Baltimore Police Department

The attorney for the man accused of killing an East Baltimore church volunteer said his client doesn’t remember the day of her death.

Manzie Smith, 62, was working inside of the church at the time of the murder. A judge on Monday ordered Smith to be held without bail. He’s facing first-degree murder charges.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Warren Brown, Smith’s attorney, said he will file a plea of Not Criminally Responsible. That’s Maryland’s equivalent to an insanity defense. It’s all due to Smith’s mental health issues.

“He was horrified by the possibility that he had done this but couldn’t give me any idea as to whether he did or not…he was on prescription drugs for his psychosis and for his schizophrenia,” said Brown after visiting Smith in jail.

Brown believes the crime could have been avoided if someone protected Smith from himself and others. According to charging documents, Smith has a history of attacks on women. He was convicted of rape in 1979 and again in 1992.  In 2014, he was convicted of assaulting and robbing a woman and released from prison in July on Mandatory Supervision, which expired in October.

Smith’s attorney said he should not have been removed from the state’s supervision.

Officials have not released a motive in the killing of Evelyn Player.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Man Accused Of Killing An East Baltimore Church Volunteer Will Plead Not Criminally Responsible  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

The canned workers were then informed that they could expect a message from human resources detailing severance and benefits.
01.01.70

Black Men In Denver Are Committing Suicide At…

Since 2013, suicide amongst Black men in Colorado has nearly doubled from 10.2 suicides per 100,000 people to 20.2 suicides…
01.01.70

KK-Karen Claims She’s ‘Being Terrorized’ By Black People…

If the privileged, entitled and often dangerous white women we not-so-affectionately call “Karens” have nothing else, they have the nerve.…
01.01.70

Kentucky Journalist Becomes 3rd Black Woman In A…

After 2020 saw a second consecutive Black beauty crowned as Miss USA with Mississippi's own Asya Branch, it's now happening…
09.11.93

All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of…

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial has officially concluded today with Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. each…
02.14.88

Goofy Defense Attorney Uses “Runaway Slave” Imagery To…

The defense attorney for George McMichael, one of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery on February 23rd, 2020…
09.24.87

Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s six daughters, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York, home Monday, as reported…
01.01.70

Correcting An ‘Abomination Of Justice’, The Groveland Four…

Occurring six years before the murder of 14-year-old Emmet Till in Mississippi, the men were accused of kidnapping and raping…
01.01.70

Local Wisconsin Rapper Main Suspect In Christmas Parade…

With emotions still running high out of Wisconsin following the viral verdict in Kenosha, one local rapper brought the morale…
01.01.70

Teen Uses Make-A-Wish Opportunity To Feed The Homeless…

After being diagnosed with a life-altering illness, 13-year-old Adeola "Abraham" Olagbegi used his Make-A-Wish opportunity to feed the homeless in…
01.01.70
Close