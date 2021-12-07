Local
HomeLocal

Gov. Hogan Reintroduces Bills To Toughen Sentences For Violent Offenders

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Maryland Gov. Hogan Provides Covid-19 Updates

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

A special session got underway Monday at the statehouse and now Gov. Larry Hogan is reintroducing a pair of bills he hopes lawmakers will consider.

The Violent Firearms Offenders Act will dole out tougher sentences for violent offenders who use firearms to commit crimes. The Judicial Transparency Act will require the Maryland State Commission on Criminal Sentencing to track and publish the details of sentences that are handed down by judges for all violent crimes.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The governor said the frequent shootings in Baltimore City should be enough for lawmakers to act on his proposals.

“Passing these desperately-needed reforms has been a multi-year effort by our administration,” said Gov. Hogan. “An overwhelming majority of Baltimore City residents, and all Marylanders, strongly support these bills. We have all waited long enough. City leaders, the city delegation, and all members of the General Assembly must finally work with us to make our neighborhoods safer and to get these violent shooters off the streets.”

This comes as lawmakers return to Annapolis for a special session to redraw the state’s congressional map.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan Reintroduces Bills To Toughen Sentences For Violent Offenders  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

The canned workers were then informed that they could expect a message from human resources detailing severance and benefits.
01.01.70

Black Men In Denver Are Committing Suicide At…

Since 2013, suicide amongst Black men in Colorado has nearly doubled from 10.2 suicides per 100,000 people to 20.2 suicides…
01.01.70

KK-Karen Claims She’s ‘Being Terrorized’ By Black People…

If the privileged, entitled and often dangerous white women we not-so-affectionately call “Karens” have nothing else, they have the nerve.…
01.01.70

Kentucky Journalist Becomes 3rd Black Woman In A…

After 2020 saw a second consecutive Black beauty crowned as Miss USA with Mississippi's own Asya Branch, it's now happening…
09.11.93

All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of…

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial has officially concluded today with Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. each…
02.14.88

Goofy Defense Attorney Uses “Runaway Slave” Imagery To…

The defense attorney for George McMichael, one of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery on February 23rd, 2020…
09.24.87

Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s six daughters, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York, home Monday, as reported…
01.01.70

Correcting An ‘Abomination Of Justice’, The Groveland Four…

Occurring six years before the murder of 14-year-old Emmet Till in Mississippi, the men were accused of kidnapping and raping…
01.01.70

Local Wisconsin Rapper Main Suspect In Christmas Parade…

With emotions still running high out of Wisconsin following the viral verdict in Kenosha, one local rapper brought the morale…
01.01.70

Teen Uses Make-A-Wish Opportunity To Feed The Homeless…

After being diagnosed with a life-altering illness, 13-year-old Adeola "Abraham" Olagbegi used his Make-A-Wish opportunity to feed the homeless in…
01.01.70
Close