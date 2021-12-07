Local
Sports Betting Could Be Underway As Soon As Friday At Horseshoe Casino

Sports betting became legal in Maryland

Sports betting became legal in Maryland more than 6 months ago and now the first bets are expected to be made later this week.

On Tuesday (December 7) and Thursday (December 9), gamblers will be placing bets at the Caesars Sportsbook at Horseshoe Casino as part of a controlled demonstration for gaming officials.

Live! Casino is undergoing a similar final exam with the Maryland Lottery. Officials there hope to open sports betting on Friday as well.

Maryland joins 28 states and Washington, D.C. to legalize sports betting. Voters approved it during the 2020 election and a bill was signed into law back in May.

