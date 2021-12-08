Local
Maryland Board Of Education Sets New Rule That Would Relax Mask Mandates In Schools

Source: Halfpoint Images / Getty

The Maryland State Board of Education on Tuesday approved a rule that would allow school districts to relax mask mandates if certain goals are met.

The board voted 12 to 1 to repeal the existing mask mandate. They’re replacing it with a rule that would extend mask requirements through the end of the school year, but allow jurisdictions to lift the mandates based on local vaccination or transmission rates.

Districts would be allowed to lift their mask mandates if 80% of the county is vaccinated, 80% of the students and staff at a school are vaccinated or if the county’s transmission rate is low or moderate for 14 consecutive days.

No school districts in Maryland meet that threshold right now.

Before the new rule can go into effect, it must be approved by the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive & Legislative Review.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Maryland Board Of Education Sets New Rule That Would Relax Mask Mandates In Schools  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

