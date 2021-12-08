Hot Spot: Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ Named The Greatest Screenplay Of The 21st Century [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Jordan Peele's 'Get Out' Named The Greatest Screenplay Of The 21st Century

Da Brat has a handful of things to cover in today’s “Hot Spot” report, including the tragic loss of Nick Cannon’s infant son, The Rock officially becoming the “People’s Champ” at the 2021 PCAs and Jordan Peele accepting a century-defining honor for his classic 2017 thriller, Get Out.

The Writer’s Guild has officially named Peele’s racially-conscious horror flick as the greatest screenplay of the 21st Century. We’re sure many will agree on that, in addition to Dwayne Johnson receiving the People’s Champion Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards ceremony, which he ended up giving to a Make-a-Wish recipient and solidifying himself yet again as the greatest human being ever. Sadly, we also send our condolences to Nick Cannon as he mourns the death of his 5-month-old son Zen due to a rare form of brain cancer. Please send the comedian a prayer as he could surely use the love.

Get a better recap of what’s happening today in the headlines with the “Hot Spot” report on Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Hot Spot: Jordan Peele's 'Get Out' Named The Greatest Screenplay Of The 21st Century

