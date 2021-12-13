Local
HomeLocal

This Week: Baltimore County Schools Hosting Town Halls to Discuss Recent Uptick in Campus Violence

The county is hosting several virtual town hall meetings to discuss the incidents and find solutions to controlling campuses.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

This week is an important week for Baltimore County parents who want answers about an undisclosed uptick in campus violence at area schools. The county is hosting several virtual town hall meetings to discuss the incidents and find solutions to controlling our campuses. Those meetings are to be held:

  • Monday Dec. 13th for East Zone schools (today, I know)
  • Wednesday Dec. 15th for Central Zone schools
  • Thursday Dec. 16th for West Zone schools

According to reports, there have been several violent events at county schools in recent months, though the county is not releasing the full number of incidents. “Trash cans have been set on fire at our schools, guns on and around our school property have been found, reported gang activity and drug use in our schools,” said Mary Taylor, with the Baltimore County Parent and Student Coalition. There were reports of a student bringing a handgun and bullets to Chesapeake High School in Essex, a student carrying a loaded hand gun at Woodlawn High School and other notable issues that are obviously concerning to parents and administrators.

These meetings are exactly what the county needs and its time to start having these conversations, says Cindy Sexton. “Students are worried, staff is worried, the community is worried. It is a concern in our society, not just in our schools, so it is a hot topic right now,” she said. Sexton is the President of the Teacher’s Association of Baltimore County. Officials say the goal for the meetings is to do just that — communicate. “We want to share what we are doing, we want to share challenges that we are facing and solicit support from our family members, from the community. We don’t have all the answers,” said Michael Zarchin, the district’s chief of the Division of School Climate and Safety.

Hopefully these conversations can spark solutions to county school safety and help parents regain comfort with sending their kids to school. If any more details emerge, we’ll have them for you.

This Week: Baltimore County Schools Hosting Town Halls to Discuss Recent Uptick in Campus Violence  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Despite Economic Recovery, Black Workers Continue To Experience…

While the economy is gradually rebounding, a new poll found that some Black people are still struggling. According to the November Temperature Check…
01.01.70

Former ’19 Kids And Counting’ Star Josh Duggar…

Josh Duggar, a former reality star that appeared on TLC's hit family-oriented series '19 Kids & Counting,' has been convicted…
01.01.70

PlayStation Exec Gets The Axe From Sony Following…

A now-former senior vice president for Sony that worked in engineering at the PlayStation Network has been busted in a…
02.01.99

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

The canned workers were then informed that they could expect a message from human resources detailing severance and benefits.
01.01.70

Black Men In Denver Are Committing Suicide At…

Since 2013, suicide amongst Black men in Colorado has nearly doubled from 10.2 suicides per 100,000 people to 20.2 suicides…
01.01.70

KK-Karen Claims She’s ‘Being Terrorized’ By Black People…

If the privileged, entitled and often dangerous white women we not-so-affectionately call “Karens” have nothing else, they have the nerve.…
01.01.70

Kentucky Journalist Becomes 3rd Black Woman In A…

After 2020 saw a second consecutive Black beauty crowned as Miss USA with Mississippi's own Asya Branch, it's now happening…
09.11.93

All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of…

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial has officially concluded today with Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. each…
02.14.88

Goofy Defense Attorney Uses “Runaway Slave” Imagery To…

The defense attorney for George McMichael, one of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery on February 23rd, 2020…
09.24.87

Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s six daughters, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York, home Monday, as reported…
01.01.70
Close