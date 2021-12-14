Baltimore County Couple Found Dead In Suspected Murder-Suicide

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore County Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a couple in Lutherville-Timonium as a murder-suicide.

It happened at around 7:50 a.m.. Officers were called to the scene on East Padonia Road near Hartfell Road.

When they arrived, they found 49-year-old John Williams and his 39-year-old wife, Levi Williams, dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators suspect the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide based on preliminary details.

Right now, the couple’s death remains under investigation.

Source: CBS Baltimore

