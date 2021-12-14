Local
HomeLocal

Valeria Smith Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Role In Stepmother’s Murder

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Pink Jail Cell

Source: Bryngelzon / Getty

The daughter of the man convicted of killing his wife will spend time behind bars for her role in the crime.

A judge sentenced Valeria Smith to 10 years in prison, with all but five years suspended. She will also serve 3 years’ probation.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Smith pleaded guilty to an accessory charge in the 2018 murder of Jacquelyn Smith. She cooperated with prosecutors to build a case against her dad. Valeria said she was in the car that December night when her father unexpectedly attacked his wife. She said her dad told her to cover up the crime and blame the murder on a panhandler.

Valeria and her father went on the run. They were arrested three months later in Texas near the U.S. – Mexico border.

Valeria Smith’s attorney said she is currently eligible for parole because she has served more than 25% of her five-year sentence.

Her father, Keith Smith, will be sentenced in February. Prosecutors said they will ask for life behind bars.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Valeria Smith Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Role In Stepmother’s Murder  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Despite Economic Recovery, Black Workers Continue To Experience…

While the economy is gradually rebounding, a new poll found that some Black people are still struggling. According to the November Temperature Check…
01.01.70

Former ’19 Kids And Counting’ Star Josh Duggar…

Josh Duggar, a former reality star that appeared on TLC's hit family-oriented series '19 Kids & Counting,' has been convicted…
01.01.70

PlayStation Exec Gets The Axe From Sony Following…

A now-former senior vice president for Sony that worked in engineering at the PlayStation Network has been busted in a…
02.01.99

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

The canned workers were then informed that they could expect a message from human resources detailing severance and benefits.
01.01.70

Black Men In Denver Are Committing Suicide At…

Since 2013, suicide amongst Black men in Colorado has nearly doubled from 10.2 suicides per 100,000 people to 20.2 suicides…
01.01.70

KK-Karen Claims She’s ‘Being Terrorized’ By Black People…

If the privileged, entitled and often dangerous white women we not-so-affectionately call “Karens” have nothing else, they have the nerve.…
01.01.70

Kentucky Journalist Becomes 3rd Black Woman In A…

After 2020 saw a second consecutive Black beauty crowned as Miss USA with Mississippi's own Asya Branch, it's now happening…
09.11.93

All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of…

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial has officially concluded today with Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. each…
02.14.88

Goofy Defense Attorney Uses “Runaway Slave” Imagery To…

The defense attorney for George McMichael, one of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery on February 23rd, 2020…
09.24.87

Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s six daughters, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York, home Monday, as reported…
01.01.70
Close