Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Remains Found In Garbage Bag Identified As Member of R&B Group The O’Jays

Frank Little, born and raised in Cleveland, was a guitarist and songwriter for The O’Jays in the 1960s.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
The O'Jays

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

A mystery four decades in the making has taken a chilling new turn, as DNA evidence confirmed – at least in part – what happened to Frank “Frankie” Little Jr, guitarist and songwriter for the legendary R&B group The O’Jays, authorities said.

|| RELATED: Suspect Arrested In Murder Of ‘Black Godfather’ Clarence Avant’s Wife ||

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

40 years ago, partial human remains were discovered in a garbage bag. On Tuesday (Dec 14, 2021), The Twinsburg Police Department in Ohio announced that DNA from relatives was used to help identify the remains found on February 18, 1982.

According to police, the specifics surrounding Little’s disappearance and death remain a mystery.

Little fought in the Vietnam War while serving two years in the US Army. His children include a daughter who died in 2012, according to a news release, as well as a son who has not yet been located or identified.

During his time with the group, Little penned several songs including “Pretty Words” and “Oh How You Hurt Me.”

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

The O’Jays released a statement to CNN, saying Little joined the group in their early years but returned to his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio shortly after. They also noted that, after his departure, they hadn’t had much contact with him at all.

“He came with us when we first ventured out of Cleveland and traveled to Los Angeles, but he also was in love with a woman in Cleveland that he missed so much that he soon returned back to Cleveland after a short amount of time,” read the statement.

“[We] wish his family and friends closure to what appears to be a very sad story,” the statement continued.

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 : Day One
87 photos

Remains Found In Garbage Bag Identified As Member of R&B Group The O’Jays  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

The O'Jays

Videos
Latest

Despite Economic Recovery, Black Workers Continue To Experience…

While the economy is gradually rebounding, a new poll found that some Black people are still struggling. According to the November Temperature Check…
01.01.70

Former ’19 Kids And Counting’ Star Josh Duggar…

Josh Duggar, a former reality star that appeared on TLC's hit family-oriented series '19 Kids & Counting,' has been convicted…
01.01.70

PlayStation Exec Gets The Axe From Sony Following…

A now-former senior vice president for Sony that worked in engineering at the PlayStation Network has been busted in a…
02.01.99

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

The canned workers were then informed that they could expect a message from human resources detailing severance and benefits.
01.01.70

Black Men In Denver Are Committing Suicide At…

Since 2013, suicide amongst Black men in Colorado has nearly doubled from 10.2 suicides per 100,000 people to 20.2 suicides…
01.01.70

KK-Karen Claims She’s ‘Being Terrorized’ By Black People…

If the privileged, entitled and often dangerous white women we not-so-affectionately call “Karens” have nothing else, they have the nerve.…
01.01.70

Kentucky Journalist Becomes 3rd Black Woman In A…

After 2020 saw a second consecutive Black beauty crowned as Miss USA with Mississippi's own Asya Branch, it's now happening…
09.11.93

All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of…

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial has officially concluded today with Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. each…
02.14.88

Goofy Defense Attorney Uses “Runaway Slave” Imagery To…

The defense attorney for George McMichael, one of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery on February 23rd, 2020…
09.24.87

Malcolm X’s Daughter Found Dead in Apartment

Malikah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s six daughters, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York, home Monday, as reported…
01.01.70
Close