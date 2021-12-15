Good News
Lori Harvey Is A Fierce Lady In Red In Latest Instagram Video

Lori Harvey revealed her new red hair in her latest Instagram video and we're absolutely obsessed with the look!

6th Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Lori Harvey took to Instagram to give us major style envy in an all-red look and we’re swooning! In a short Instagram reel, the 24-year-old model wore a neck-plunging red dress that accentuated her toned figure and curves. She paired the look with matching strappy red heels and a red trench coat that was everything and more. But it was her red hair that really set the entire look off, as she wore a long, deep red wig that she left parted over to one side of her face. The hair featured big, loose, bouncy curls and looked perfect on the social media influencer as she posed in the mirror for her video selfie.

“I haven’t decided on a name for her yet but she was cute ❤️‍🔥,” she captioned the video that she shared to her profile earlier today. Check out the stunning look below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving this look on the skincare entrepreneur as many of Lori’s 3.9 million Instagram followers flooded the beauty’s comment section with their stamps of approval. “She’s hot,” wrote one fan while JT of the rap duo City Girls wrote, “Finally you & @arrogant_tae12333 did this😍 I want more!,” tagging their shared hairstylist in her comment.

Lori is no stranger to serving looks and recently trended on social media after she stole the show as one of the judges at the 2021 Miss Universe pageant. For this look, she wore a stunning, sparkling gown and rocked her hair in Hollywood glam curls as she posed for an Instagram photo dump following the big night. Check out her stunning look below!

What do you think of Lori’s latest look?

Lori Harvey Hosts A SKN By Lori Harvey Pop Up Shop In Miami

Lori Harvey Slays In House of CB

Lori Harvey Is A Fierce Lady In Red In Latest Instagram Video  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

