Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Scott Got Engaged To Boyfriend Matt Moeller

Congratulations are in order to Alaina and Matt...

Eminem's Daughter

Source: @alainamariescott / Instagram

Looks like Eminem is about to become someone’s father-in-law as his daughter, Alania Scott has just gotten engaged to long-time boyfriend, Matt Moeller.

 

Taking to her Instagram page to reveal the good news, Em’s adopted daughter shared some pics of Moeller popping the big question and captioned it with a heartfelt message letting everyone know she said accepted writing “this moment. this life❤ yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU.”

Such a cute couple. You gotta wonder if Matt asked Em’s permission for Alaina’s hand in marriage and how that conversation went. Had it been early 00’s Slim Shady in 2021 we feel like it would’ve turned into a brawl somehow. In a later post the happy couple posed with smiles across their faces and Alaina writing “still on cloud 9🤍 thank you for all the well wishes, we are feeling so loved.”

Congratulations to these crazy kids.

Back in a 2004 interview for Rolling Stone, Eminem revealed that he had adopted Alaina from her biological mother, Dawn Scott, who is the twin sister of his ex-wife, Kim Scott. Unfortunately Alaina’s mother died of a suspected drug overdose in 2016.

Still, we can only imagine how proud and happy he is to see Alaina taking that next step in her life and getting him that much closer to being a grandfather.

Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Scott Got Engaged To Boyfriend Matt Moeller  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

