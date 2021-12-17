News
Kim Potter Appears To Cry While Testifying, But No Tears Actually Came Out Of Her Dry Eyes

Justice for Daunte Wright.

Kim Potter using "white tears" during her manslaughter trial for killing Daunte Wright

Source: Court TV / Court TV

Call it déjà vu all over again.

Nearly one full month after the world saw killer Kyle Rittenhouse‘s acquittal following a perfectly times emotional outburst replete with “white tears” while testifying in his own defense, a former police officer trying to convince a Minnesota jury that killing a Black man was an honest mistake employed a similar strategy that she hopes will result in her own not guilty verdict.

Kim Potter, who was a veteran Brooklyn Center police officer when she shot and killed Daunte Wright after she purportedly mistook her Taser for a gun — a flimsy theory in which prosecutors have already poked several holes — took the stand on Friday during the second week of her manslaughter trial and at first appeared relatively stoic as her lawyer questioned her.

MORE: Kyle Rittenhouse Murder Trial: Some People Are Buying The ‘Crying’ Act, But Where Were The Tears?

But when the topic turned to the fateful traffic stop on April 11 when she pulled over Wright for a minor offense, Potter’s countenance began to display an increasing amount of emotion that ultimately [d]evolved into a full-blown, wrinkled up crying face, complete with her reaching for tissue paper using it to covering her face bowed forward.

Potter kept up the crying face while sobbing and weeping through her testimony.

However, there was one glaring omission from Potter’s emotional testimony: While she was audibly sobbing and using tissue for her face, there weren’t actually any tears coming out of her eyes. Potter kept speaking through gasps, sobs and weeps while her lawyer lobbed softball questions at her.

But when it came time for cross-examination, Potter’s face reverted to the previous version that was absent of any apparent remorse. Instead, while the prosecution questioned her, Potter responded with curt, one-word answers in apparent resentment.

It wasn’t until the prosecution went to the video of the shooting that Potter showed any hint of emotion again. That was when she began sniffling while a distressed look came over her face while she spoke in hushed tones.

Again, not a single tear fell from either of her eyes, let alone both of them.

Who knows, maybe Potter is one of those rare cases of people who cry without actually, you know, crying.

But conventional wisdom suggests Potter was just the latest in a long line of white defendants — especially those accused of killing — who made an overt appeal to an overwhelmingly white jury that could sympathize with her plight.

But the proof is in the proverbial pudding. Not only did Potter refuse to even try to humanize Wright — she would only refer to him as “the driver” — but the prosecution got her to admit on several occasions that shooting Wright violated department protocol (the law says that a gross warrant, for which Wright was being arrested, doesn’t call for a pursuit) and never properly prepared her equipment. Even more, still shot photos from the traffic stop presented by the prosecution show Potter with her right hand on her gun as she approached the car. Tasers are kept on the left side of holsters.

Furthermore, the prosecution got Potter to admit that Wright never threatened her physically or verbally, facts that should have eliminated the option for using any force, let alone deploying a Taser.

Just as the prosecution’s cross-examination was heating up, Potter’s lawyer asked the judge for a recess, which was granted. Cross-examination will continue following a lunch break.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

[caption id="attachment_4143034" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Scott Olson / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 4:00 p.m. ET The funeral for Daunte Wright, one of the most recent victims of preventable police violence against unarmed Black people, was held Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis. The service at Shiloh Temple International Ministries featured emotional addresses from members of Wright's family as well as civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Rev. Al Sharpton, who delivered a moving eulogy. https://twitter.com/MaraGottfried/status/1385270382983327745?s=20 The homegoing service came one day after a public viewing attracted hundreds of mourners at a church located not too far from the location in Brooklyn Center where Wright, a 20-year-old father of one, was gunned down following a traffic stop predicated on the decidedly nonviolent offenses of driving with expired tags and having too many air fresheners hanging from his rearview mirror. The funeral united the family members of past victims of police violence, including relatives of George Floyd, Philando Castile, Oscar Grant and Jamar Clark. One portion of the funeral included a moving trumpet performance by jazz musician Keyon Harrold Sr., whose son was falsely accused of stealing an iPhone late last year in New York City in a viral moment that luckily did not end in any violence. https://twitter.com/NBCNews/status/1385295592033763328?s=20 Wright's shooting on April 11 came ahead of closing arguments in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who on Tuesday was found guilty of murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis last year. It was soon reported that Kim Potter, the officer who killed Wright, claims she mistook her gun for the Taser she said she meant to deploy instead of lethal force with her service weapon. The combination of the anxiety ahead of the jury deliberating, the news of yet another unarmed Black man being killed by a police officer in Minnesota and a police officer's admitted, if not inexplicable, deadly incompetence helped renew ongoing protests in the area as well as around the country demanding justice and accountability. Wright's aunt scoffed during a press conference last week at the second-degree manslaughter charges against Potter, who would face up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine if found guilty. “The highest accountability? I know the highest is going to be being judged by God. But can we get a conviction? Can we get something? Manslaughter!” Naisha Wright exclaimed while holding up side-by-side photos of a gun and a Taser. Thursday's funeral should hopefully allow Wright's family to have some semblance of closure as their legal journey for justice just gets underway. The funeral is scheduled to begin at 12 noon CT/1 p.m. ET and will be live-streamed online. A video of the funeral is embedded below followed by photos and videos from Wright's funeral as well as from the public viewing one day earlier. [protected-iframe id="1010a33d768d5fa77217f4d2b0ff0e11" /]

Kim Potter Appears To Cry While Testifying, But No Tears Actually Came Out Of Her Dry Eyes  was originally published on newsone.com

Close