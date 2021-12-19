Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Jazmine Sullivan Lit Up The Stage In A Sequin House Of Cyndarella Look

Jazmine Sullivan looked stunning in a custom, sparkling ensemble at her recent concert in Pennsylvania.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET - Backstage

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Jazmine Sullivan took to the stage for a concert in Pennsylvania last night where she completely stole the show in a custom House of Cyndarella ensemble that was both festive and fashionable and we can’t get enough of the gorgeous look!

For her performance, the Heaux Tales songstress wore a silver, sparkly, sequin and pearl two-piece turtle neck and trousers look that she paired with a silver, silk overcoat that featured a small train. Styled by Icon Tips, the 34-year-old accessorized the outfit with a Chanel belt and white boots that peaked through her oversized pants. She wore her hair in a wavy look, rocking it long and parted down the middle to frame both sides of her face.

Check out the stunning look as posted on her stylist’s IG page below.

Jazmine’s performance last night comes just weeks after she announced her 2022 North American Heaux Tales tour which is slated to begin in February and wrap up on March 30 in Chicago. The singer released the Heaux Tales project back in January and has seen massive success with the new album, which hit airways six years after her Reality Show album.

Don’t miss… 

Jazmine Sullivan Announces 2022 Tour, ‘Heaux Tales’

Jazmine Sullivan Is The Style MVP Of Super Bowl LV

 

Jazmine Sullivan Lit Up The Stage In A Sequin House Of Cyndarella Look  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Calls Out Joe Manchin’s Obstruction…

Pressley said that by obstructing the president's agenda, Manchin was obstructing the people's agenda.  
03.01.09
8 items

Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For The 800,000…

On Tuesday, congressional leaders held a moment of silence on the U.S. Capitol steps to honor the at least 800,156…
01.01.70

Despite Economic Recovery, Black Workers Continue To Experience…

While the economy is gradually rebounding, a new poll found that some Black people are still struggling. According to the November Temperature Check…
01.01.70

Former ’19 Kids And Counting’ Star Josh Duggar…

Josh Duggar, a former reality star that appeared on TLC's hit family-oriented series '19 Kids & Counting,' has been convicted…
01.01.70

PlayStation Exec Gets The Axe From Sony Following…

A now-former senior vice president for Sony that worked in engineering at the PlayStation Network has been busted in a…
02.01.99

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

The canned workers were then informed that they could expect a message from human resources detailing severance and benefits.
01.01.70

Black Men In Denver Are Committing Suicide At…

Since 2013, suicide amongst Black men in Colorado has nearly doubled from 10.2 suicides per 100,000 people to 20.2 suicides…
01.01.70

KK-Karen Claims She’s ‘Being Terrorized’ By Black People…

If the privileged, entitled and often dangerous white women we not-so-affectionately call “Karens” have nothing else, they have the nerve.…
01.01.70

Kentucky Journalist Becomes 3rd Black Woman In A…

After 2020 saw a second consecutive Black beauty crowned as Miss USA with Mississippi's own Asya Branch, it's now happening…
09.11.93

All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of…

The Ahmaud Arbery murder trial has officially concluded today with Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. each…
02.14.88
Close