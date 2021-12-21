Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Diddy Wins Back Ownership Of Sean John With $7.5 Million Bid

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

We’ll always be rooting for Black-owned businesses, especially when it comes to those we’ve grown to love over the past few decades.

After making headlines earlier this month for interest in buying back his namesake clothing brand, Sean John, music mogul Diddy has officially won back the label following a bidding war that costed him a cool $7.5 million.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Diddy reportedly obtained the rights back to Sean John after beating out four other interested parties. Although he ended up shelling out $4 million extra following his initial $3.5 million bid, the Last Train To Paris hitmaker clearly isn’t tripping over the many extra stacks as he told TMZ following the acquisition, “Seeing how streetwear has evolved to rewrite the rules of fashion and impact culture across categories, I’m ready to reclaim ownership of the brand, build a team of visionary designers and global partners to write the next chapter of Sean John’s legacy.”

As the story goes, Sean John was previously under 90% ownership of apparel wholesaler Global Brands Group. Operating under GBG USA Inc., the company unfortunately fell into Chapter 11 bankruptcy over the summer and as a result made Diddy’s namesake clothing brand available for the bidding. In an effort to revive his initial goal of, as he also told TMZ, “building a premium brand that shattered tradition and introduced Hip Hop to high-fashion on a global scale,” Diddy decided to buy it back and breathe new life into the label for a new generation.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Anyone that can remember the signature script logo, velour suits and other streetwear staples synonymous with Sean John can definitely understand the potential for this to be a grand comeback moment. Congrats, Mr. Combs!

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Diddy Wins Back Ownership Of Sean John With $7.5 Million Bid  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Missionaries Abducted In Haiti Describe How They Escaped…

The remaining missionaries from the group of 17 that were kidnapped for ransom in Haiti in October reportedly escaped their…
01.01.70

Former MTV Reality Star Arrested For Alleged Brutal…

Connor Smith, a former contestant on the MTV reality dating series 'Are You the One?,' is facing some serious accusations…
01.01.70

NYPD Rookie Cop Under Investigation For Giving Her…

While the officers in attendance might've enjoyed the raunchy moment at Rory Dolan’s bar, customers who weren't bout the blue…
01.06.10

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Calls Out Joe Manchin’s Obstruction…

Pressley said that by obstructing the president's agenda, Manchin was obstructing the people's agenda.  
03.01.09
8 items

Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For The 800,000…

On Tuesday, congressional leaders held a moment of silence on the U.S. Capitol steps to honor the at least 800,156…
01.01.70

Despite Economic Recovery, Black Workers Continue To Experience…

While the economy is gradually rebounding, a new poll found that some Black people are still struggling. According to the November Temperature Check…
01.01.70

Former ’19 Kids And Counting’ Star Josh Duggar…

Josh Duggar, a former reality star that appeared on TLC's hit family-oriented series '19 Kids & Counting,' has been convicted…
01.01.70

PlayStation Exec Gets The Axe From Sony Following…

A now-former senior vice president for Sony that worked in engineering at the PlayStation Network has been busted in a…
02.01.99

CEO Fires 900 Employees Via Zoom Call

The canned workers were then informed that they could expect a message from human resources detailing severance and benefits.
01.01.70

Black Men In Denver Are Committing Suicide At…

Since 2013, suicide amongst Black men in Colorado has nearly doubled from 10.2 suicides per 100,000 people to 20.2 suicides…
01.01.70
Close