Gammy Is A Whole Mood In Afro Beats Instagram Dance Video

Adrienne Banfield-Norris took to Instagram earlier today to show off her best dance moves and we're living!

Christian Siriano - Front Row & Backstage - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2015

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Adrienne Banfield-Norris is out here living her best life! The Red Table Talk host took to Instagram earlier today to share a fun video of her and her homegirl showing off their best dance moves to afro beats, and we’re loving it!

In the short, 20 second video, Banfield-Norris (a.k.a. Gammy) rocked an oversized, cropped hooded grey sweatshirt that subtly showed off her ripped abs. She paired the shirt with low-cut, ripped jeans and a pair of black sneakers. In the video, she started off her dance routine by giving us a little two-step kick before she showed off her best wine. Her friend then joined in on the dance, and the two put on a show giving us their best moves, both with huge smiles on their faces.

The 68-year-old mother to Jada Pinkett-Smith and grandmother to Willow Smith shared the fun video to Instagram, captioning the Reel, “Vibez check! The collab you didn’t know you needed.”

Check it out below.

Gammy is the epitome of “age ain’t nothing but a number” as she’s known for keeping her figure ripped and tight while exuding glowing, youthful skin from head to toe. Last December, she took to Instagram to give us a sneak peek of her stellar workout routine, posting a mirror selfie in a sports bra and stretch pants after a gym session.

Check out her killer abs below.

Gammy Is A Whole Mood In Afro Beats Instagram Dance Video  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Adrienne Bandfield-Norris

