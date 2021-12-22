Local
State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Places Blame On Gov. Hogan For City Violence, Calls For Audit Of State Agencies

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is speaking out against Gov. Larry Hogan. She’s accusing the governor of criticizing Baltimore and its leaders to score political points.

In a press conference Tuesday, Mosby laid out a decade’s worth of data detailing which cases the State’s Attorney’s Office chose not to prosecute. It was in response to statements Hogan made last month where he threatened to freeze the agency’s funding it she did not release the date.

Mosby said the data was always available and back in November sent the governor an open letter with 30 pages of data.

She also implied Hogan’s refusal to meet with her and other black leaders of the city is unproductive and racist.

“The governor has been coming for me for seven years,” Mosby said Tuesday. “He continues his incessant dog whistling attacks about Baltimore crime… his actions are purely political.”

Mosby also said the city’s problems are the state’s problems. She used the example of the suspect in the murder of church volunteer Evelyn Player as an example.

“Any of the city’s problems can be laid at the door of the state agencies that he oversees,” Mosby said. “Despite the numerous red flags and mental health issues, the state supervision was lowered for this violent repeat offender by the governor’s state agency.”

On Fox News on Sunday, the governor said Marilyn Mosby is part of the problem.

“We have a prosecutor in Baltimore City that refuses to prosecute violent criminals and that’s at the root of the problem,” Hogan said.

Mosby said the governor blames city leaders instead of meeting with them.

“In his time in office, he has blamed the mayor, the police commissioner, the judges city council and even the state legislature for the crime in Baltimore City,” Mosby said.

In response to Mosby’s comments on Tuesday, the governor’s spokesperson said, “This is just sad at this point—for her, for the city, for the state.”

The mayor’s office told CBS Baltimore Mayor Scott and Governor Hogan will meet to discuss city violence before the end of January.

State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Places Blame On Gov. Hogan For City Violence, Calls For Audit Of State Agencies  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

