Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Happy Holidays: Pluto TV’s ‘What to Watch’ List For The Holiday Season

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
African american family happiness cheering embracing celebrating goal while watching sports on TV at home ,family spending time together at christmas holiday vacation

Source: Somyot Techapuwapat / Getty

The family’s gathered around for the holidays, but there’s nothing interesting to watch? Pluto TV has stacked an amazing holiday slate for the whole family to enjoy featuring nostalgic 90’s TV series of the past and classic Christmas movies.

The leading free streaming TV service put together an awesome line-up, including an entire channel and programming marathon of favorite holiday episodes of hit series of the past, including Sister Sister, Moesha, Beverly Hills 90210, and more on Pluto TV Christmas. There is also an entire channel dedicated to breathtaking orchestral performances, operas, ice dances and ballets, as well as nostalgic pop culture hits, holiday classics and all the festivities in between. In case the family is gathered around for holiday games and entertainment, the platform is also offering special holiday ambiance channels, like the crackling fireplace, a festive fireplace and more.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

To continue its 12 Days of Christmas, which began Dec. 13th, Pluto TV is also playing your favorite holiday rom-coms and more featuring movies like The Twelve Days of Christmas Eve, A Christmas Princess, The 12 Dogs of Christmas, Christmas in the Heartland, The Real St. Nick, Merry Kissmas, A Christmas Cruise, A Christmas Princess and A Royal Christmas Ball.

Pluto also has more new movies on the platform including Anchorman, Saving Private Ryan, Mean Girls, That Thing You Do, Love and Basketball, and The Lost Boys.

Some movies are simply made to be watched during the holiday season and Pluto TV has you covered on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Get into the holiday spirit with Pluto TV’s new programming.

Here’s some of our favorites:

On December 24:

Starting at 1pm ET, join Pluto TV’s holiday celebration for a special Christmas TV marathon with holiday episodes from series including Mr. Bean, Sister Sister, Moesha, Beverly Hills 90210, and Melrose Place on Pluto TV Christmas.

On December 25:

Celebrate an icy white holiday aboard the Titanic, streaming at 8pm ET on Pluto TV Spotlight. Relive your college days and tune into Old School at 8pm ET on Pluto TV Comedy.

On December 26:

There’s something for everyone to enjoy. Starting at 6:30pm ET on December 26, join Pluto TV for our Kwanzaa Kinara Lighting on the Holiday Lights channel.

For The Entire Month:

Stream breathtaking performances every Thursday and Friday this holiday season. For the entire month of December, Pluto TV’s Classica channel will stream breathtaking orchestral performances, operas, ice dances and ballets of classic tales including Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake and more!

Every Thursday at 2PM ET: Ice Dance: Nutcracker

Every Thursday at 8PM ET: Philippe Herreweghe conducts Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Cantatas

Every Friday at 2PM ET: Ice Dance: Cinderella

Every Friday at 8PM ET: Mirabile Mysterium – A Christmas Tale

Every Saturday at 2PM ET: Ice Dance: Swan Lake

Every Saturday at 8PM ET: Nutcracker (Theatre de Capitole)

Every Sunday at 2PM ET: Ice Dance: Sleeping Beauty

Every Sunday at 8PM ET: J. S. Bach – Christmas Oratorio (BWV 248)

Catch Pluto TV’s special holiday programming with Pluto TV Christmas.

Happy Holidays: Pluto TV’s ‘What to Watch’ List For The Holiday Season  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Pluto TV

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

University Of Utah Investigates Alleged KKK Campus Recruiting,…

University of Utah administrators are looking into two incidents: One where a Black student said they found feces spread over…
01.01.70

Biden Deferring Student Loan Payments Again Falls Short…

President Biden's extension of a moratorium on federal student loan debt payments falls short of demands to cancel it altogether…
01.01.70

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Says He’s Not Shutting…

By Tuesday night 84 of the leagues 450 players had already been put on "Safety and Health" protocols due to…
01.01.70

Missionaries Abducted In Haiti Describe How They Escaped…

The remaining missionaries from the group of 17 that were kidnapped for ransom in Haiti in October reportedly escaped their…
01.01.70

Former MTV Reality Star Arrested For Alleged Brutal…

Connor Smith, a former contestant on the MTV reality dating series 'Are You the One?,' is facing some serious accusations…
01.01.70

NYPD Rookie Cop Under Investigation For Giving Her…

While the officers in attendance might've enjoyed the raunchy moment at Rory Dolan’s bar, customers who weren't bout the blue…
01.06.10

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Calls Out Joe Manchin’s Obstruction…

Pressley said that by obstructing the president's agenda, Manchin was obstructing the people's agenda.  
03.01.09
8 items

Congressional Moment Of Silence Held For The 800,000…

On Tuesday, congressional leaders held a moment of silence on the U.S. Capitol steps to honor the at least 800,156…
01.01.70

Despite Economic Recovery, Black Workers Continue To Experience…

While the economy is gradually rebounding, a new poll found that some Black people are still struggling. According to the November Temperature Check…
01.01.70

Former ’19 Kids And Counting’ Star Josh Duggar…

Josh Duggar, a former reality star that appeared on TLC's hit family-oriented series '19 Kids & Counting,' has been convicted…
01.01.70
Close