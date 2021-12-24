HBCU Fashion Rankings Week 12/20-12/26

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Fashion and flexing have always been a huge part of Black culture. The HBCU community is no exception to this cultural staple.

Everyone is trying to get their fits off and there is a ton of pride in looking the best on and around campus. So we decided to give these students and alumni their props for showing up and showing out.

Courtesy of HBCU Drip, Every week we are going to be highlighting five individuals with the hardest drip on campus. Those people will serve as a “representative” for their institution and that will dictate the school’s place in the HBCU Fashion rankings.

This week’s HBCU Fashion Rankings feature some looks that make you want to update your wardrobe. These HBCU alumni and students keep bringing the heat every week and this week was no exception. Let’s take a look at which schools composed the HBCU Fashion Rankings this week.

5. Bowie State

Bowie State is making its presence known on the HBCU Fashion Rankings by claiming the 5th spot this week. @hennddrixx was stepping out in the Raf Simons look. The Telfar bag is really what makes this entire look come together.

4. Prairie View

The details in this look are what makes this fit from @karri6_ standout. I especially love the glasses in this look. They give the fit a personal touch that works well. Shoutout to her for getting Prairie View in this week’s HBCU Fashion Rankings.

3. Texas Southern

Usually, we don’t highlight many Greek organization-inspired fits but @semajarieeel stepped so hard with these Delta pants that I had no choice but to give the third spot in the HBCU Fashion Rankings to Texas Southern. I love the style of those pants and how she let the pants become the main attraction of the outfit.

2. Spelman

This look from @m.wilkersonn was really put together well. The Green and Brown color combination with the plaid jacket just gave a really nice aesthetic. This outfit was one of the cleanest looks this week so that’s why Spelman is taking the number 2 spot.

1. Lincoln

Lincoln is taking the top spot in this week’s HBCU Fashion Rankings because of this fit from @_kenb0. The tan and red color combination with the plaid jacket is really doing wonders with this fit. Shoutout to him for putting Lincoln in the top spot of this week’s HBCU Fashion Rankings.

