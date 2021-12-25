News
HomeNewsNational

New NASA Space Telescope Is A ‘Christmas Gift To Humanity’

It has taken 25 years of planning and preparation for the James Webb Space Telescope to finally reach this moment.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
James Webb Space Telescope Launch

Source: Bill Ingalls/NASA / Getty

NASA gave the gift that will keep on giving for generations. Saturday marked the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, an event 25 years in the making.  

“Merry Christmas! We got you a new telescope, “tweeted NASA. “The James Webb Space Telescope launched today, beginning a one-million-mile journey to see 13.5 billion years into the past. Follow @NASAWebb and join the quest to #UnfoldTheUniversehttps://go.nasa.gov/3qHIEKT.” 

It has taken 25 years of planning and preparation for the James Webb Space Telescope to finally reach this moment. According to NASA, the revolutionary design of the telescope is constructed so that it will be able to detect past phases of “cosmic history.” The most powerful telescope ever launched, The Webb Space Telescope will document the origins of the known universe and some of the most distant galaxies of its earlier iteration.  

“The launch of the Webb Space Telescope is a pivotal moment – this is just the beginning for the Webb mission,” Gregory L. Robinson, Webb’s program director at NASA Headquarters, said in a statement. “Now, we will watch Webb’s highly anticipated and critical 29 days on the edgeWhen the spacecraft unfurls in space, Webb will undergo the most difficult and complex deployment sequence ever attempted in space. Once commissioning is complete, we will see awe-inspiring images that will capture our imagination.” 

The launch captured the attention of even the youngest explorers. Young Ryan Serena was so captivated by the launch that she stopped opening her presents to watch the latest scientific exploration.  

Launched from the European Spaceport in French Guiana, South America the telescope is a partnership between NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency. Physicist, professor, and author Chanda Prescod-Weinstein live-tweeted the launch noting the connections with her bookThe Disordered Cosmos: A Journey Into Dark Matter, Spacetime, and Dreams Deferred” published earlier this year.

“Director-General of the European Space Agency Josef Aschbacher, which was a major partner in #JWST with NASA, says this is a “Christmas gift to humanity,’” tweeted Prescod-Weinstein. “I agree (see my book #DisorderedCosmos) that what Just Wonderful can do is amazing for humanity — if we let it. #JWSTmas.”

Some may wonder why does a giant space telescope matter to Black people. But as this quote from Dr. Mae Jemison reminds us that space exploration is a part of who we are.  

“When I’m asked about the relevance to Black people of what I do, I take that as an affront. It presupposes that Black people have never been involved in exploring the heavens, but this is not so. Ancient African empires – Mali, Songhai, Egypt – had scientists, astronomers,” Jemison said. “The fact is that space and its resources belong to all of us, not to any one group.”  

See Also:  

Legendary Actress And Activist Nichelle Nichols Honored By NASA 

Vanessa E. Wyche Becomes First Black Woman To Serve As Director For NASA Center 

Picking right Christmas tree in Christmas tree farm

The Most Vicious #ChristmasClapbacks That Keep It 100 During The Holidays

36 photos Launch gallery

The Most Vicious #ChristmasClapbacks That Keep It 100 During The Holidays

Continue reading The Most Vicious #ChristmasClapbacks That Keep It 100 During The Holidays

The Most Vicious #ChristmasClapbacks That Keep It 100 During The Holidays

UPDATED: 1:00 p.m. ET, Dec. 24, 2021 -- With the winter season officially in full swing, it's easy to get caught up in the holiday spirit by only sharing the nicest and kindest of sentiments with everybody, including and especially your family. However, with that said, honesty is always the best policy, for better or for worse. And with Christmas here, especially in the middle of a global pandemic, that also means the return of the viral, seasonal social media sensation that is more popularly known as #ChristmasClapbacks. https://twitter.com/Naahledge/status/1209654694731227138?s=20 What are #ChristmasClapbacks? I'm glad you asked. Only added to the dictionary last year, Merriam Webster defines "clapback" as "a noun that derives from an earlier verb, clap back, which refers to the same thing: responding to a criticism with a withering comeback" and credits Ja Rule's 2003 song "Clap Back" as inspiration. And so it's only right that #ChristmasClapbacks have officially become a thing every holiday season. The viral sensation has taken over social media for the past few years with the most imaginative and clever (and hilariously true) memes and gifs to fit pretty much any Christmas scenario. Yep, in this day and age, a holiday isn't a holiday without memes taking over the internet. Who needs Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen when you have the creative minds of people on social media? That is the true gift of the holidays. https://www.instagram.com/tv/CXgNPsHlH_c/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link There's no better time when that old saying may that be truer than during Christmas, a period when families tend to let their hair down and ahead of the new year. And if you need a reminder before you sit down for your holiday meal with your family, look no further than the internet. All of which leads us to this year's edition of #ChristmasClapbacks, a natural progression from the tamer but equally as funny #ChristmasWithBlackFamilies memes and gifs -- not to be confused with the hilarious #ChristmasWithBlackFamilies sketch comedy, which has become a holiday tradition in its own right -- that have also begun to take over the internet in its annual appearance online. From shady aunties to hating cousins to bitter uncles to vicious grandmas, we all need to keep a clapback or two at the ready in order to endure some of our difficult family members. Scroll down to check out some of the absolute best in Christmas clapbacks. Don't forget to take notes and have this handy in case someone tries it on your time this holiday season.

New NASA Space Telescope Is A ‘Christmas Gift To Humanity’  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest

Mutual Aid Fund Provides Financial Support To Former…

Many of those who were once young organizers are now of advanced age, some spending substantial portions of their lives…
05.11.16

Some Twitter Users Were Really Excited To Receive…

Jones tweeted she was touched by the posts.  
12.26.14

The Origin Story Of American Christmas Traditions

On June 28, 1870, Congress passed the law that turned Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Independence Day, and Thanksgiving Day into…
12.27.14

New NASA Space Telescope Is A ‘Christmas Gift…

It has taken 25 years of planning and preparation for the James Webb Space Telescope to finally reach this moment.
03.10.14

Kim Potter Found Guilty Over Shooting & Killing…

Ex-officer, Kim Potter from Minnesota was found guilty on two counts of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Daunte…
01.01.70

University Of Utah Investigates Alleged KKK Campus Recruiting,…

University of Utah administrators are looking into two incidents: One where a Black student said they found feces spread over…
01.01.70

Biden Deferring Student Loan Payments Again Falls Short…

President Biden's extension of a moratorium on federal student loan debt payments falls short of demands to cancel it altogether…
01.01.70

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Says He’s Not Shutting…

By Tuesday night 84 of the leagues 450 players had already been put on "Safety and Health" protocols due to…
01.01.70

Missionaries Abducted In Haiti Describe How They Escaped…

The remaining missionaries from the group of 17 that were kidnapped for ransom in Haiti in October reportedly escaped their…
01.01.70

Former MTV Reality Star Arrested For Alleged Brutal…

Connor Smith, a former contestant on the MTV reality dating series 'Are You the One?,' is facing some serious accusations…
01.01.70
Close