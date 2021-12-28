Arts & Entertainment
Marvel Teases An Avengers, X-Men & Eternals Crossover In “Judgement Day” Post

Marvel cooking up a big crossover for next Summer

Marvel Teases An Avengers, X-Men & Eternals Crossover In "Judgement Day"

While comic book fans have been rejoicing in the magic that Marvel has been creating on the silver screen with their Cinematic Universe, the comic book company is still dropping heat in their print storylines. Now a teased ultimate crossover coming Summer of 2022 has fans hyped.

 

Taking to social media to get fans in a frenzy, Marvel teased a new superhero mash-up featuring The Eternals, the X-Men, and of course, The Avengers in a new storyline dubbed “Judgement Day.” While not much is known about the plot of the upcoming collision between the superhero teams, best believe it will somehow influence what goes on in the MCU at some point. With Eternals having already been introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe plus rumors circulating that Professor X may make a cameo in Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness, Judgement Day could give us some insight into what Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige may have in store for us and the MCU.

“Judgement Day” is set to be Marvel’s big-time Summer storyline come 2022, and we can’t wait to see how things play out. Good thing Kim Kardashian isn’t a comic book head like that. She might end up spoiling this one too.

Marvel Teases An Avengers, X-Men & Eternals Crossover In “Judgement Day” Post  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

