The subject of therapy, especially within the Black community, can often be a taboo topic to publicly discuss.

With the recent headlines surrounding Antonio Brown’s viral “resignation” from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the potential state of his mental health, we felt it was only right to start off the new year with some therapy advice from our resident expert on the subject, Yunetta Spring.

Yunetta highlights the theme of “New Year, Same You – Now What?” as a way to help people understand that it’s okay to be the same person you were last year. She also highlights ways of spotting when therapy might be needed, including issues with sleep and eating or experiencing the indifferent mood swings that come with apathy.

Take a minute to listen to a helpful edition of “Talk It Out Tuesday” with counselor Yunetta Spring on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

 

Talk It Out Tuesday: 3 Ways To Know It's Time To Start Therapy [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close