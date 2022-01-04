Hot Spot: Madonna Hops In Tory Lanez’s DM Claiming He Illegally Sampled Her Song [WATCH]

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Da Brat is back with the “Hot Spot” for a new year, and already she’s got some blazing celebrity news to cover involving Madonna’s copyright beef with Tory Lanez and Janet Jackson getting something off her chest in her upcoming doc.

Fans of the Material Girl may remember her 1985 hit “Into the Groove” off the soundtrack for Desperately Seeking Susan, a film in which she also starred in. Well, it appears Tory Lanez’s latest single “Pluto’s Last Comet” off his 80s-inspired project ALONE AT PROM releaseillegally sampled Madonna’s song, and the pop queen slid in his DMs to call him out and possibly take legal action.

Speaking of pop queens, Janet appears to be speaking candidly in her upcoming documentary airing on Lifetime and A&E about the touchy subject regarding child molestation charges infamously imposed on her late brother and fellow music icon, Michael Jackson.

