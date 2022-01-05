Community Groups Urge To Halt Evictions During Covid Surge

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Covid continues to effect every part of the world. We have seen people loose jobs, business being short staffed, mental health crisis, and homelessness.

In August of last year, The Supreme Court ruled to end the temporary eviction moratorium, which threatens hundreds of thousands of peoples living arrangements. According to reports, there are nearly 112,000 thousand people who are at risk of being evicted. This week alone, there are 352 evictions scheduled in Baltimore. Research has shown that due to evictions during COVID has helped spread the virus.

Locals groups such as The Public Justice Center, Baltimore Renters United and other community advocates are urging that evictions be halted during this spike. An attorney for the Public Justice Center, Matt Hill spoke on halting evictions. “We see how evictions further the spread of COVID-19. If tenants are evicted, they are forced to live in close quarters, in shelters, doubled up with family or friends or on the streets. You cannot quarantine or stay home if you have no home.”

