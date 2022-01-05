More Than 300 Baltimore Police Employees Quarantined Due To COVID-19

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Several hundred Baltimore Police officers and other employees are in quarantine because of COVID-19.

Of those quarantined, 227 are police personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 78 people awaiting test results. That comes out to roughly 12% of the 2,500 member force.

Spokeswoman Amanda Krotki has not provided any information on how the department is handling staffing shortages, but said “We’re all still working and protecting the city.”

