The senseless murder of Memphis-bred rapper Young Dolph, just a week before Thanksgiving 2021, shocked the rap community and his hometown in general.

After almost two months of investigation, it now appears his murder may soon be solved after a warrant was issued for the man suspected in the late emcee’s death.

The RSMS had our friend Antoine Edwards aka Toine360 on the show once again to help us make sense of the latest updates in this case. What makes things even more confusing is that the suspect, a fellow Memphis rapper that goes by Straight Drop, actually may have been part of Dolph’s crew. The combination of street smarts between Da Brat and Toine360 together definitely helps to piece this puzzle together given the new information.

Hear the full report and details in “Unleashed” on Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

First-Degree Murder Warrant Issued For Suspect In Young Dolph's Murder [WATCH]

