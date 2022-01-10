Local
HomeLocal

Family, Friends, and Community Members Honor Officer Keona Holley at Viewing Sunday, Funeral Tuesday

Senator Ben Cardin was on hand to pay respects. "This was a senseless gunning down of a law enforcement officer," he shared.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

The city began its final goodbyes to a hero whose story has touched us all. Family, friends, and community members paid their respects to Officer Keona Holley Sunday at Wylie Funeral Home.

Holley was ambushed while on duty in Curtis Bay, just sitting in her police cruiser working overtime in December. It’s been reported that the two-year veteran joined the force to satisfy a calling to serve her city. U.S Senator Ben Cardin was at Sunday’s viewing and recalled her desire to serve, pleading with the community to do better. “This was a senseless gunning down of a law enforcement officer. All she wanted to do was serve our community and she gets murdered. The community has come together. We want to show our support to the family,” Cardin said. The two men charged with her murder are being held without bail.

Her family made the difficult decision to pull Officer Holley off of life support just before Christmas. Doctors at University of Maryland Shock Trauma fought for her life while she was on life support for one week. Her legacy has touched everyone across the city including Mayor Brandon Scott. “Baltimore will never forget Officer Holley’s sacrifice and commitment to making a difference in her beloved city,” Scott said shortly after her passing. “I ask that everyone please keep Officer Holley’s family in your prayers as they endure the holiday season without their mother, daughter, sister and loyal friend.”

Another viewing is taking place at Wylie Funeral Home today (Monday, Jan. 10). The funeral is scheduled for Tuesday (Jan. 11) at the Baltimore Convention Center with a wake scheduled for 9 AM and the service to begin at 10 AM. MDOT is warning of traffic surrounding the service and say that drivers in the area should expect delays.

We’re all thinking about Officer Holley, her family, friends, and the community. We’re sending love and deepest sympathies to you.

Family, Friends, and Community Members Honor Officer Keona Holley at Viewing Sunday, Funeral Tuesday  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison

During Friday's sentencing, Judge Timothy Walmsley remarked that "sentencing does not generally provide closure," saying that is unfortunate for Arbery's…
01.01.70

‘Hotel Karen’ Attacks Black Man At The Hilton…

In the latest episode of "When Karens Attack," a white woman took matters into her own hands by attacking a…
05.26.25

Warrant: Child Playing With Lighter Caused Deadly Philadelphia…

A child playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree may have caused this week's deadly fire at a rowhouse…
01.01.70

Lawrence N. Brooks, WWII’s Oldest US Veteran, Dies…

Lawrence N. Brooks, a Black man who was credited with being the oldest WWII veteran in the U.S., has sadly…
01.01.70

Multiple Bomb Threats At HBCUs Prompt Major Questions

The HBCU community was on high alert after several historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Tuesday.
01.01.70

Police Officer Responds To Shooting Only To Discover…

Officer Laquandia Cooley experienced the unthinkable after checking into a shooting on Larkin Street in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. What she found…
01.01.70

New COVID Variant Called “IHU” Detected in France

At this point, we have seen it. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worst, it does. It has…
03.31.23

George Floyd’s Niece Identified As Person Shot In…

The incident that injured the 4-year-old child reportedly occurred on New Year's Day.
05.20.23

Banging In Little Rock: Video Shows Police Chief’s…

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey was placed on administrative leave after shooting at a suspect during a New Year’s…
05.12.22

Conservatives Want Rioter Ashli Babbitt To Be A…

The same people who have made a hero out of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenouse have been trying to make a…
07.08.22
Close