Local
HomeLocal

23-Year-Old Towson University Student Killed In Shooting

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Police line belt

Source: mbbirdy / Getty

Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took the life of a 23-year-old Towson University student.

The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. on West Susquehanna Avenue. Officers found Ikemefuna Eguh dead at the scene from at least one gunshot wound.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Eguh was a senior at Towson and was about to begin his last semester. A friend told CBS Baltimore Eguh had dreams of being a star, spending time in the recording studio outside of class.

“It’s just sad like this happened,” his friend Brandon Bradsher said. “Especially to such an up and coming person. All he wanted to do was live out his dream you know, and just for stuff like this to keep happening it’s sad to hear.”

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 410-307-2020. Counseling and support services are available through the TU Counseling Center at 410-704-2512.

23-Year-Old Towson University Student Killed In Shooting  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison

During Friday's sentencing, Judge Timothy Walmsley remarked that "sentencing does not generally provide closure," saying that is unfortunate for Arbery's…
01.01.70

‘Hotel Karen’ Attacks Black Man At The Hilton…

In the latest episode of "When Karens Attack," a white woman took matters into her own hands by attacking a…
05.26.25

Warrant: Child Playing With Lighter Caused Deadly Philadelphia…

A child playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree may have caused this week's deadly fire at a rowhouse…
01.01.70

Lawrence N. Brooks, WWII’s Oldest US Veteran, Dies…

Lawrence N. Brooks, a Black man who was credited with being the oldest WWII veteran in the U.S., has sadly…
01.01.70

Multiple Bomb Threats At HBCUs Prompt Major Questions

The HBCU community was on high alert after several historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Tuesday.
01.01.70

Police Officer Responds To Shooting Only To Discover…

Officer Laquandia Cooley experienced the unthinkable after checking into a shooting on Larkin Street in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. What she found…
01.01.70

New COVID Variant Called “IHU” Detected in France

At this point, we have seen it. Just when we thought it couldn’t get any worst, it does. It has…
03.31.23

George Floyd’s Niece Identified As Person Shot In…

The incident that injured the 4-year-old child reportedly occurred on New Year's Day.
05.20.23

Banging In Little Rock: Video Shows Police Chief’s…

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey was placed on administrative leave after shooting at a suspect during a New Year’s…
05.12.22

Conservatives Want Rioter Ashli Babbitt To Be A…

The same people who have made a hero out of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenouse have been trying to make a…
07.08.22
Close