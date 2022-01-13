Celebrity News
Natalia Salmon Is Crowned Miss Earth 2022

Natalia Salmon will go on to represent USA at the 22nd Miss Earth pageant.

Natalia Salmon, Faith Porter, Brielle Simmons

Source: Miss Earth USA pageant / Cyrus Frakes

Congratulations are in order to Natalia Salmon, who was crowned Miss Earth 2022. The ceremony, which commenced this past weekend at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fl, highlighted an array of beautiful women from across America.

The 22-year old beauty was Miss Pennsylvania Earth in 2021. Now, the recent University of Maryland graduate will spend 2022 indulged in various projects and humanitarian work that will help people across the globe. Salmon will also go on to represent USA at the 22nd Miss Earth pageant, known as one of the largest and most prestigious pageants in the world.

Salmon expressed her excitement for her win in an Instagram post. “Words… words cannot explain how blessed I feel. Thank you so much to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. I truly couldn’t have done it without you all, you have no idea. Longer post coming soon ❤,” she wrote.

Salmon’s predecessor, Destiny Wagner, is another brown skinned beauty from Belize. The two posed together at the end of the ceremony sporting big smiles, gorgeous crowns, natural hair, and flawless melanated skin.

Over the last couple of years we’ve seen a needed spike in representation in the beauty pageant circuit. Having Black and Brown faces with Miss Universe, Miss USA, and Miss Earth titles help redefine the world’s beauty standards. Kudos to these women for helping pave the way!

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Miss Earth

