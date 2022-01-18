Local
Man Dead, 16-Year-Old Hurt After Shooting In East Baltimore

Police Yellow Caution Tape for crime scene

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

An investigation is underway into a shooting that claimed the life of a 30-year-old man and left a 16-year-old hurt.

It happened in East Baltimore early Tuesday morning. Police said officers were looking into several ShotSpotter alerts at around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of Robb Street.

While there, they found a 30-year-old man shot in the head. He did not survive.

Afterwards, a 16-year-old boy walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound. He told police he was shot in the same area. He’s expected to be okay.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Close