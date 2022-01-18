Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Venus Williams Says She's A Virgin + Pastor Michael Todd Puts Spit On Man's Face During Sermon

“Gary’s Tea” is filled with some very opposing opinions today, including how long someone should stay a virgin, whether or not it’s right to take back gifts after breaking up with someone and most important of all: is it OK to let a pastor smear spit on your face in the name of the Lord?! 

Tennis icon Venus Williams sparked the debate on virginity after recent reports say she admitted to still being a virgin at the age of 41 due to her religious beliefs. Reality star and rapper Chinese Kitty gave us something to talk about on the topic of rescinding gifts after her boyfriend took back a $150,000 watch he got for her after she decided to break up with him. Finally, Pastor Michael Todd of Transformation Church in Tulsa shocked the world with a rather disgusting display of religion after he spit in his hand and rubbed it on a parishioner’s face.

See what the crew had to say about the topics above in today’s “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

Venus Williams Says She's A Virgin + Pastor Michael Todd Puts Spit On Man's Face During Sermon

Close