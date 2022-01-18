Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Here’s What Joe Biden Said About The Murder Of MLK Versus The Murder Of George Floyd [WATCH]

Jeff Johnson came through for a special MLK Day edition of “3 Things,” and he’s questioning whether or not it was necessary for President Joe Biden to make comparisons between the impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s murder and that of Black Lives Matter martyr George Floyd.

We’ll let Jeff break it down further in the video below, but in short his argument centers on the fact that it shouldn’t be necessary to compare their deaths and/or which one had more of a global impact. Although the context was more than likely to show how far we’ve evolved when it comes to activism, something about the comment definitely feels a bit off. Do you agree?

Listen to “3 Things With Jeff Johnson” on Rickey Smiley Morning Show below, then let us know you thoughts on the topic:

 

