News
HomeNewsNational

Florida Bill Being Pushed To Help White People Feel Less “Discomfort” During Lessons About Historic Racism

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

The topic of Critical Race Theory is one that can be very confusing at times, specifically when it comes to those who denounce it simply off the strength that it teaches us about real-life racism enacted on Black people by way of our white counterparts. You can probably guess that most people who detest it are, in no surprise, white themselves.

It now appears that a new bill is being pushed in Florida that will prohibit schools and businesses from causing what’s described as “discomfort” when addressing past discrimination, that is if Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has his way.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As reported by AP News, DeSantis is backing the bill that takes aim at critical race theory without naming it specifically. Surprisingly enough, he’s already gotten approval by the Senate Education Committee. democrats on the other have pushed back against it as unnecessary in nature, even calling for real-life examples where teachers told students or businesses expressed to employees that they were racist simply for being white.

More on the bill and it’s variety of responses below, via AP News:

“‘This bill’s not for Blacks, this bill was not for any other race. This was directed to make whites not feel bad about what happened years ago,’ said state Sen. Shevrin Jones, who is Black. ‘At no point did anyone say white people should be held responsible for what happened, but what I would ask my white counterparts is, are you an enabler of what happened or are you going to say we must talk about history?’

DeSantis held a news conference last month in which he called critical race theory ‘crap,’ and said he would seek legislation that would allow parents to sue schools and employees to sue employers if they were subject to its teachings.”

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Critical Race Theory, in theory, centers on the teachings that racism is systemic throughout majority of institutions in America  that hope to keep white people at an advantage in society. Those who argue against it say it’s a practice to make white people feel racist based on the acts of their ancestors, with a part of the bill even stating, “An individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, does not bear responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex. An individual should not be made to feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race.”

Republican Sen. Manny Diaz, a sponsor of the billed being referred to as “Individual Freedom,” says it’s less about trying to erase the racism done throughout American history and more to put an end to people being blamed for “sins of the past.”

Let us know what you think when it come to this proposed bill and Critical Race Theory in general: valid argument or just a way to promote revisionist history when it comes to America’s history of racism?

Florida Bill Being Pushed To Help White People Feel Less “Discomfort” During Lessons About Historic Racism  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Florida

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Florida Bill Being Pushed To Help White People…

It appears a new bill is being pushed in Florida that will prohibit schools and businesses from causing what's described…
12.27.36

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

Cannabis prevents Covid? According to a recent laboratory study, cannabis compounds prevented the virus that causes Covid-19 from penetrating healthy…
01.01.70

Whole Foods Doubles Down On Banning Employees From…

The Amazon-owned supermarket chain Whole Foods is doubling down on its policy banning workers from wearing masks emblazoned with the…
01.01.70

Emmett Till & Mom Mamie Till-Mobley To Be…

The gruesome 1955 lynching of Black teen Emmett Till ignited a civil rights movement led by his mom, Mamie Till-Mobley,…
12.13.30

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison

During Friday's sentencing, Judge Timothy Walmsley remarked that "sentencing does not generally provide closure," saying that is unfortunate for Arbery's…
01.01.70

‘Hotel Karen’ Attacks Black Man At The Hilton…

In the latest episode of "When Karens Attack," a white woman took matters into her own hands by attacking a…
05.26.25

Warrant: Child Playing With Lighter Caused Deadly Philadelphia…

A child playing with a lighter near a Christmas tree may have caused this week's deadly fire at a rowhouse…
01.01.70

Lawrence N. Brooks, WWII’s Oldest US Veteran, Dies…

Lawrence N. Brooks, a Black man who was credited with being the oldest WWII veteran in the U.S., has sadly…
01.01.70

Multiple Bomb Threats At HBCUs Prompt Major Questions

The HBCU community was on high alert after several historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Tuesday.
01.01.70

Police Officer Responds To Shooting Only To Discover…

Officer Laquandia Cooley experienced the unthinkable after checking into a shooting on Larkin Street in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. What she found…
01.01.70
Close